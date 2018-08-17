Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan Seal Their Romance With a Kiss

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 9:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

Splash News

Sparks are clearly flying for Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan

The singers took their romance out in the open on Wednesday when they were spotted by photographers sharing a kiss and walking arm in arm—in coordinating white T-shirts, denim and white sneakers, no less! The snaps seal months-long speculation that the two have been an item.

The pair definitely didn't shy away from the PDA as they made a Target run together. "They couldn't keep their hands [or] eyes off of each other," a source described to E! News. "Very sweet together." The two returned with a humidifier and bottles of water. The items could be for either singer's vocal cords since Steinfeld has been touring with Charlie Puth as the opening act on his Voicenotes tour since July and Horan has been on his own world tour since March. 

Watch

Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Spotted in NYC

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

MEGA

It currently seems they're not so worried about showing affection in public because they were also snapped in a liplock a day earlier during a trip to Disneyland with friends—and there was no shortage of cuddling, hugs and kisses between them. 

While neither star has weighed in on their relationship, it was back in March that a source told E! News, "It's true that Hailee and Niall are dating, but at this point it's still pretty casual." Well, it seems the pair has evolved from casual to the L-word. 

Steinfeld told an audience in July that she fell in love for the first time. "For the longest time, part of me was like this is not love, it's falling and it's great, but it's definitely not love. I'm fine. I'm fine. This person could leave tomorrow and I'd be fine and then I realized no, I wouldn't. This is love. This is love."

Romance rumors between these two first sparked in February, when they spent President's Day weekend in Las Vegas attending a Backstreet Boysconcert together at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that the duo hit up XS Nightclub after the show, where they sat together at a stage table with a few friends and enjoyed Diplo's set. 

Plus, the One Directionalum shared a pretty adorable birthday post in honor of Steinfeld back in December 2017. While it seemed like a friendly gesture at the time, perhaps it was the beginning of something even sweeter. 

"Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld," he shared online. "Love ya hails."  

All together now: awwww!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hailee Steinfeld , Niall Horan , Couples , PDA , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessica Biel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper

Inside Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's First Year of Parenthood

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Decoded: "Soulmate" Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Her Touching Manchester Tribute

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 107

Very Cavallari: See Jay Cutler's Sweet Surprise For Kristin Cavallari After Her Cookbook Makes the NYT Best Sellers List!

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Knew She Wanted to Marry Pete Davidson 2 Years Ago

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

All the MTV Video Music Award Couples You Wish Were Still a Thing

Jay Mohr, Nikki Cox

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox Finalize Their Divorce 2 Years After Splitting

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.