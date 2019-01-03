6 Things We Want to See at Ariana Grande's History-Making Coachella Gig

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 10:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ariana Grande is about to make Coachella 2019 a pop culture event to remember.

Late last night, fans were treated to the full lineup for this year's arts and music festival.

While Childish Gambino was rumored to be attending, many were completely shocked to see Ariana headlining night three of the star-studded festival.

"Humbled and excited as all hell @Coachella," the 25-year-old shared on Twitter. "Thank U."

What else is cool about this booking? Ariana will be making history when she takes the stage in Indio, Calif., this coming April.

"See you in the [desert]. @arianagrande 4th female to ever headline and the youngest headliner in the history of the festival!" Scooter Braun shared on Instagram. "History congrats Ari. #coachella."

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

While details about her set list and overall performance remain top-secret, we're already getting pumped for her gig. In fact, here are six things we hope to see once the sun goes down later this spring.

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, 2016 MTV VMAs

Theo Wargo/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

Bring Them Out: It's no secret that Ariana has countless hits over her career. But some of the songs we hear on the radio are epic collaborations. We're not playing favorites but to go along with girl power, we would love Nicki Minaj to stop by for "Side to Side" and Jessie J to join the ladies for "Bang Bang."

She's Got the Look: When you think Coachella fashion, flower crowns, denim cutoffs and glitter may come to mind. But what if you're one of the biggest performers of the entire festival? We're looking forward to Ariana's costume changes, unique hairstyles and some new trends that everyone will be sporting in the summer months to come.

Ariana Grande, Thank U Next

Youtube

"Thank U, Next" Comes to Life: It's the music video we couldn't stop talking about. When Ariana released the official music video for her song, fans couldn't stop talking about the Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde and Bring It On references. We don't expect the casts from each movie to come together at Coachella. But is it too much to ask for Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon and/or Gabrielle Union to be involved in the show somehow, someway?

Debut New Music:  Although she will be in the middle of her Sweetener World Tour, Ariana will obviously bring plenty of surprises and changes to her Coachella gig. With YouTube streaming the shows and thousands upon thousands of fans in the audience, we think it's a great time to debut new music.  

Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next, GIF

Republic Records

Biggest Fan: For such a big event, we have a feeling Ariana's family will want to visit the desert and see her perform live. So what does this mean for us? Awesome videos of mama Joan Grande dancing from the side stage and brother Frankie Grande singing and dancing to every word. What is family for anyways?

Paging Kris Jenner: When "Thank U, Next" comes on during the set, we just have one request: Please have cameras pan to Kris Jenner filming Ariana's Coachella gig from the audience. You're doing amazing, sweetie.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Coachella , 2019 Coachella

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, New Year's Eve

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve Costume Was a New Album Easter Egg

ESC: Cardi B

Whoops! Cardi B Pauses Her Concert to Fix a Wedgie

Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to Headline 2019 Coachella Music Festival

Sophia Grace and Rosie, 2012

Sophia Grace May Be a Rapper, but Rosie Is Marching to Her Own Beat

Ed Sheeran

You Won't Believe How Much Money Ed Sheeran Made Per Day Touring

Sophia Grace

It's Not 2011 Anymore: Sophia Grace "Is a Different Person Now" in New Rap Music Video

Why 2019 Will Be J Balvin & Bad Bunny's Best Year Yet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.