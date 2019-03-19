Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 1:32 PM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
There are no tears left to cry over Ariana Grande's tour looks—because they all steal the show.
The songstress kicked off her Sweetener World Tour on Monday in Albany, finally revealing the results of weeks of prep for her fourth concert tour. In addition to the vocals and dance moves, the lighting and set design, fans finally got to see what Grande will wear as she brings her hits around the world.
The star spared no style for the big show, sporting not one, not two, not three, but seven costume changes throughout the night, including one sexy black one by Versace.
"But wow what a moment @versace @sweetener thanks for making this lil italian chick's dreams come tru w all my custom looks," the performer wrote on Instagram. "Love u forever and am extraordinarily grateful."
All the fashionistas out in the audience were just as grateful for the array of style inspiration, pulled together with help from celebrity stylist Law Roach. Take a look for yourself with E!'s gallery of every look below:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
While she needed no help standing out from the crowd, Grande made a statement in a red strappy top adorned with buckles, paired with a matching skirt and another set of coordinating boots.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
The songstress rocked a pink ensemble consisting of a jacket, bra top and bottoms adorned with a skirt also by Michael Ngo.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
Elsewhere in the show, she ditched the jacket and sported another layer with voluminous sleeves.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
The star took us on a walk on the moon in a purple top and cut-out bottoms by Michael Ngo.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
Grande was giving us major Clueless vibes when she stepped out in a yellow, pink and blue plaid crop top, skirt and boots.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
The songstress opted for color in the form of an orange two-piece look with cut-outs and matching sheer boots.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande
For one of the looks, Grande switched into a custom black, crystal-embellished dress with safety pins by Versace paired with matching patent leather, over-the-knee boots.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?