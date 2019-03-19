See All of Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Looks: From Sky-High Boots to Versace Safety Pins

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 1:32 PM

Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

There are no tears left to cry over Ariana Grande's tour looks—because they all steal the show. 

The songstress kicked off her Sweetener World Tour on Monday in Albany, finally revealing the results of weeks of prep for her fourth concert tour. In addition to the vocals and dance moves, the lighting and set design, fans finally got to see what Grande will wear as she brings her hits around the world. 

The star spared no style for the big show, sporting not one, not two, not three, but seven costume changes throughout the night, including one sexy black one by Versace. 

"But wow what a moment @versace @sweetener thanks for making this lil italian chick's dreams come tru w all my custom looks," the performer wrote on Instagram. "Love u forever and am extraordinarily grateful."

All the fashionistas out in the audience were just as grateful for the array of style inspiration, pulled together with help from celebrity stylist Law Roach. Take a look for yourself with E!'s gallery of every look below: 

Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Lady in Red

While she needed no help standing out from the crowd, Grande made a statement in a red strappy top adorned with buckles, paired with a matching skirt and another set of coordinating boots. 

Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Power Pink

The songstress rocked a pink ensemble consisting of a jacket, bra top and bottoms adorned with a skirt also by Michael Ngo. 

Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

A Stylish Switch

Elsewhere in the show, she ditched the jacket and sported another layer with voluminous sleeves. 

Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Space Style

The star took us on a walk on the moon in a purple top and cut-out bottoms by Michael Ngo. 

Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Modern Cher Horowitz

Grande was giving us major Clueless vibes when she stepped out in a yellow, pink and blue plaid crop top, skirt and boots. 

Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Orange You Glad She Wore This?

The songstress opted for color in the form of an orange two-piece look with cut-outs and matching sheer boots. 

Ariana Grande, costumes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Pin It

For one of the looks, Grande switched into a custom black, crystal-embellished dress with safety pins by Versace paired with matching patent leather, over-the-knee boots. 

