The wait is finally over.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup was announced on Wednesday night after months of speculation. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are going to be performing at the show, along with dozens of other artists like The Pixies, The 1975, Billie Eilish, Solange and Khalid.

The festival now spans two separate weekends: April 12-14 and April 19-21. Childish Gambino will be starting off the Coachella weekends on Friday night. Other big names that day include Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Ella Mai, Anderson .Paak, Diplo and Jaden Smith.

Saturday is just as great with Tame Impala, Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, J Balvin and Wiz Khalifa. The epic festival weekend will be closed out with the "Thank U, Next" singer as well as Zedd, Bad Bunny, Pusha T, CHVRCHES and Dillon Francis.

Passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT. They're sure to sell out quickly as they have in years prior. Those who lucky enough to nab the prized passes will be dancing and singing along to hit songs in April during either the first or second weekend.