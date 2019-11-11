by Jess Cohen | Mon., 11 Nov. 2019 9:27 AM
Hannah Brown is revealing what really happened during her award show reunion with Tyler Cameron and Colton Underwood.
On Sunday night, the Bachelorette star was seated alongside her exes at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. And while the situation had the potential to be pretty awkward, it sounds like the trio actually had a nice time together at the ceremony. During a chat with E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage at the award show, Hannah laughed about the situation and said that they had a "Kumbaya" moment at their table.
"We all actually like sparked a campfire and just all sang and had s'mores," Hannah joked. "At this point, I'm so used to sharing way too much of my personal life on television, so of course this is how this would be. But it's amazing, and I think everybody is...we're all so supportive of each other."
Even though they're all very supportive, Hannah admitted that it was "really great" to win the award for Competition Contestant of 2019 over her exes.
After Hannah was announced as the winner of the category, over Colton and Tyler, viewers saw Colton stand up and give Hannah a hug, showing that support the reality star mentioned.
As for how her life has changed over the last year, from competing on Colton's season of The Bachelor to starring on The Bachelorette, Hannah admitted in her speech that it's "weird" to be where she is right now, winning awards.
"My life has completely changed and been not what I thought it was gonna be," Hannah shared with E! News. "But I think the little girl, Hannah, would've totally been like, 'Oh, of course.' So, I'm living my childhood dream I feel like, which is really cool, I don't think a lot of people get to do that."
Hannah added, "It's amazing."
