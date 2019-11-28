Park Pictures
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., 28 Nov. 2019 3:01 PM
You'll want to keep up with Kanye West's latest music video.
The rapper dropped the visual for "Closed on Sunday" on Thanksgiving, and it stars a handful of very familiar faces.
Shot on what appears to be his sprawling Wyoming ranch, the video opens on West, Kim Kardashian and their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, alone on a mountain side. As they walk across a barren landscape, cameras then pan to futuristic, tank-like trucks. Inside one of the vehicles is none other than Kris Jenner, who emerges looking all glammed up in a fur coat and diamond earrings.
Kourtney Kardashian and her little ones, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, join the rest of the family and Kanye's Sunday Service choir for a massive group shot.
The two-and-a-half minute spectacle concludes with a standout moment from 6-year-old North, who lets out a blood curdling scream and yells, "Chik-fil-A!"
"Closed on Sunday," which is included on Kanye's gospel-inspired album Jesus Is King, is a reference to the popular fast food chain that shuts down every Sunday to abide by their founder's Christian faith.
Earlier this month, Kanye expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing a 6,713-acre mountain ranch in Wyoming for $14 million. It's become a place of refuge and relaxation for the world-famous family, and Kim has publicly expressed her longtime husband's desire to relocate their permanently.
"We love Wyoming," she raved on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there."
"I love L.A., so I envision summers. I envision some weekends," Kim explained at the time. "It's the prettiest place you've ever seen in your entire life…We've had this dream of getting this ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away."
In addition to "Closed on Sunday," Kanye also filmed alongside his father in Wyoming for his "Follow God" music video.
