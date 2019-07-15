Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the Internet's new clap back queen.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tried to enjoy a tropical vacation in the Turks and Caicos this weekend, some followers couldn't help but get a little negative on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Kylie posed for a nude photo in celebration of her new Kylie Skin collection. "Vacation mode," she captioned to her followers.

While many were quick to comment on how stunning she looked, one influencer appeared to take a jab.

"This photo looks awfully familiar," Amanda Ensing shared likely in reference to her June 17th post.