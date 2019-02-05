New month, new 'do, right?

Kendall Jenner debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram on Monday that left some of her fans pretty shook. The 23-year-old model added bangs to her hair repertoire and now people can't decide if she looks more like her mom Kris Jenner or little sister Kylie Jenner. Maybe a bit of both?

Kendall posted a slideshow of photos and videos on the social media platform and captioned it "yes, no, maybe so?"

One user wrote, "Look like Kylie here."

Another asserted, "You look so much like your mother."

The back-and-forth comments about which family she resembled more continued to dominate Kendall's Instagram comments section.