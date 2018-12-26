by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 26 Dec. 2018 1:08 PM
Happy holidays, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!
The newlyweds celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple on Tuesday with a getaway to England. The new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas were joined by several of their loved ones, including the singer's parents, Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., as well as his brothers, Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas. While Kevin Jonas didn't join his family on the trip, his siblings let him know he was missed.
"Missing one brother @kevinjonas but sending all the families love on this Christmas," the "Chains" star wrote on Instagram.
The DNCE star's fiancée, Sophie Turner, was also there along with her parents and siblings. Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, joined in on the festivities, as well.
The Quantico actress shared pictures of the happy crew sitting down to Christmas dinner and enjoying some quality time together on Christmas Eve.
"From our family to yours," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Merry Christmas."
It looks like they kept the family fun going, too. Priyanka also posted a picture of the group visiting Warwickshire on Wednesday.
Of course, Priyanka and Nick were able to enjoy a little romantic time, too. They even stepped out for a date night with Sophie and Joe. The four famous family members dined at the restaurant 34.
To see more photos of the family's Christmas celebrations, check out the gallery.
PALACE LEE/WEIR PHOTOS / SplashNews.com
Priyanka and Nick stun as they enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner date with Joe and Sophie.
PALACE LEE/WEIR PHOTOS / SplashNews.com
Sophie and Joe turn heads as they dine with the duo.
Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
The newlyweds are all smiles as they pose alongside their family members.
Priyanka wraps her arms around her hubby and brother-in-law on Christmas Eve.
The singer and the actress enjoy some cuddle time with Sophie and Joe's adorable pup Waldo.
The trio let their older brother Kevin know he was missed.
The lovebirds bundle up for a sweet stroll.
The family keeps the good times rolling with a post-Christmas trip to Warwickshire.
It certainly has been a busy time for the happy couple. After tying the knot with two ceremonies earlier this month (and enjoying several pre-wedding celebrations beforehand), the duo celebrated their new relationship status with a third wedding reception in Mumbai.
