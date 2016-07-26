2. He Pulled Out of 50 Shades of Grey Because He Was Too Busy

Hunnam said he initially accepted the role but had to pull out because he had too many commitments and took on too much. He called leaving the movie and all of the press coverage that followed "traumatic."

"It was the worst professional experience of my life," he said. "I found myself very overwhelmed. There were all sorts of like reports of me having a nervous breakdown or like getting terrified of the sexuality of it. It really wasn't any of that. I just had like five movies to do...and less time than I could do them all."

As much as we would have loved to have seen Hunnam as a shirtless Christian Grey, we can let that one slide. He's a busy man! (Not to mention, Jamie Dornan is no slouch in the role.)