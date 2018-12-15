Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi knows how to take some cute family photos, that's for sure.

The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle are expecting their third child together, which she announced on Thanksgiving in a sweet way. A picture showed her 6-year-old son Lorenzo LaValle and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna LaValle holding up a framed photo of an ultrasound. "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," she captioned the picture.

On Thursday, Snooki revealed the sex of her baby in a video that showed Lorenzo hitting a baseball that spewed out blue dust. It's a boy!

The news was surely more than welcome for the 31-year-old because she told E! News' Erin Lim in 2016 that she really wanted another boy. "I don't want any more girls. If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it," she said at the time.