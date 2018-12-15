Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi knows how to take some cute family photos, that's for sure.
The Jersey Shore star and her husband Jionni LaValle are expecting their third child together, which she announced on Thanksgiving in a sweet way. A picture showed her 6-year-old son Lorenzo LaValle and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna LaValle holding up a framed photo of an ultrasound. "What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," she captioned the picture.
On Thursday, Snooki revealed the sex of her baby in a video that showed Lorenzo hitting a baseball that spewed out blue dust. It's a boy!
The news was surely more than welcome for the 31-year-old because she told E! News' Erin Lim in 2016 that she really wanted another boy. "I don't want any more girls. If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it," she said at the time.
In honor of upcoming baby no. 3, take a look at some of the LaValle family's cutest moments below!
Instagram
Supermom
Snooki and her kids dressed up as superheroes for Halloween in 2018.
Instagram
Father's Day joy
Lorenzo and Giovanna posed with their dad on Father's Day.
Instagram
Snooki's soft smiles
Snooki and her kids smiled at the camera in a silly selfie.
Instagram
Pool day
The LaValle family enjoyed some fun in the sun.
Instagram
All I want for Christmas
Lorenzo and Giovanna told Santa Claus what they wanted this year.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Looking sharp
Snooki, Giovanna and Lorenzo pose together at the Rookie USA Fashion Show in New York.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Force is Strong
The LaValle family dressed up in Star Wars costumes for a festive Halloween look.
Dave Kotinsky/NEP/Getty Images
Baby on Board!
Baby Giovanna looked angelic as she slept in her mom's arms.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
High Fashion
Snooki and Lorenzo looked infatuated by the runway styles during New York Fashion Week.
Instagram
Snooki Strong
Mom and son posed together when baby Giovanna was just a bun in the oven.
Instagram
Easter Time
Snooki and Lorenzo stopped for a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Instagram
Big smiles
Snooki, Lorenzo and Giovanna were all smiles in a sweet family selfie.
We can't wait to meet the third baby LaValle!