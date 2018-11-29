Snookihas revealed that she and husband Jionni LaValle attempted to get pregnant for months with no success.

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star, who is expecting baby No. 3, documented the earliest days of her pregnancy as well as the baby's first sonogram in a video shared to her YouTube page on Thursday. In it, Snooki (whose real name is Nicole Polizzi) expressed her sheer excitement over becoming a mama again.

"I'm just super excited to get this going," the reality TV personality told the camera. "Me and Jionni have been trying to have a baby since July and now it's finally happened. I was getting a little worried because it wasn't happening as soon as I wanted it to."

When friends and family told Snooki it might take longer to conceive this time around, she recalled telling them, "'Bitch I'm 30, relax!"

On her way to the hospital, Snooki shared her aspirations to "start eating better" and "working out more," later adding, "I'm just super excited. I can't believe this is happening. 3 kids… Can I do this?"