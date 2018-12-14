Courtesy: Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence is denying claims that she slept with Harvey Weinstein.
In a statement to E! News, the actress denied having slept with the former producer at any point during their professional career. "My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein," the Hunger Games star said. "I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him."
She added, "This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women."
Harvey allegedly claimed to have a sexual encounter with Jennifer in remarks to a woman, who is now anonymously pressing charges against Weinstein and the Weinstein Company. In the legal documents obtained by E! News, the Jane Doe recalled Weinstein telling her, "I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar."
At the time, the young lady was an aspiring actress.
Harvey's alleged claims were made during one of the many instances where he supposedly sexually assaulted the anonymous woman.
In numerous instances prior to this report's release, Jennifer has denied experiencing any form of harassment from Weinstein when they worked together. In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter Podcast last year, Jennifer said, "I heard that [Weinstein] was a dog but he was always almost paternal to me. He was never inappropriate with me. I thought we had a nice relationship where when he acted like an a--hole, I called him an a--hole. I actually think the word I used was a sadistic monster, but it was just never of that nature so that was really shocking."
While the 28-year-old admitted she was shocked by his reported behavior, she later clarified that she is nonetheless sympathetic to his victims. "For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions," she previously said to E! News in a statement.
And to further prove her point, Lawrence called him a "horrible ass boil" in an interview with Stephen Colbert in 2018. "He is just that horrible ass boil that does not go away. You pop the ass boil! He's just the worst!" the actress said during an appearance on The Late Show.
The now-disgraced producer is currently battling numerous sexual assault charges that have been filed in the past year. Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.
E! News has reached out to Weinstein's lawyers and reps for comment.