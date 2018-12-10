Meghan Markle's Surprise Appearance at 2018 British Fashion Awards Is Breathtaking

Mon., 10 Dec. 2018

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

Meghan Markle graced the 2018 British Fashion Awards with her presence on Monday evening. 

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex surprised attendees and Anglophiles alike when she appeared as a special guest to present Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Meghan famously wore a custom creation by the fashion house's artistic director on her May 19 wedding day to Prince Harry

For tonight's festivities at Royal Albert Hall in London, 37-year-old Markle wore a bespoke Givenchy gown, a gold bangle bracelet by Pippa Small ($430) and coordinating strappy heels by Tamara Mellon ($550). As is expected from Meghan's typical beauty regimen, she let her naturally stunning features shine through with minimal makeup and a sleek low bun. 

And as the fashion risk-taker she is, Meghan went against the royal family's affinity for more modest ensembles by baring one shoulder. She also rocked plum nail polish, a major no-no for members of the British royal family. (It's been reported that dark-colored nail polish is strictly prohibited, as Queen Elizabeth II prefers Ballet Slippers by Essie.)

"It is such a pleasure to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.," Meghan said onstage, per attendees who captured her remarks on camera and shared them via social media. 

Cradling her growing baby bump, she also noted, "It's so nice to see so many familiar faces, many of you I've known for quite awhile and a lot of you that I've been able to meet in the past year. So thank you for the warm welcome."

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

After presenting Keller with the coveted accolade, the designer reportedly said in her acceptance speech, "This woman is so amazing. I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life... I can't thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment."

Rosamund Pike, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

Fans of Meghan and Harry can now see the gown Keller designed on display at Windsor Castle, where the newlyweds tied the knot, as part of the exhibit "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex."

