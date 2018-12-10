Meghan Markle graced the 2018 British Fashion Awards with her presence on Monday evening.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex surprised attendees and Anglophiles alike when she appeared as a special guest to present Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Meghan famously wore a custom creation by the fashion house's artistic director on her May 19 wedding day to Prince Harry.

For tonight's festivities at Royal Albert Hall in London, 37-year-old Markle wore a bespoke Givenchy gown, a gold bangle bracelet by Pippa Small ($430) and coordinating strappy heels by Tamara Mellon ($550). As is expected from Meghan's typical beauty regimen, she let her naturally stunning features shine through with minimal makeup and a sleek low bun.

And as the fashion risk-taker she is, Meghan went against the royal family's affinity for more modest ensembles by baring one shoulder. She also rocked plum nail polish, a major no-no for members of the British royal family. (It's been reported that dark-colored nail polish is strictly prohibited, as Queen Elizabeth II prefers Ballet Slippers by Essie.)