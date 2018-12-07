Princess Charlotte May Have Just Made Her Onstage Debut in a School Christmas Play

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 7 Dec. 2018 12:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Princess Charlotte might be following in her famous auntie Meghan Markle's footsteps!

Rumor has it that the three-year-old starred in one of her first school plays. On Thursday afternoon, Charlotte's nursery school held their annual nativity play in honor of the holiday season, per the Willcocks Nursery School website. There were no official casting announcement made, so it is unclear if Charlotte participated in the adorable production or simply watched, but it's worth noting her older brother Prince George took part in his school's play last year, when he was just four-years-old. 

For the young prince's onstage debut, he took on quite a role: a sheep. This was a source of much amusement for Prince William who  gushed about his son's performance during a royal engagement. "I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny," the Duke of Cambridge revealed to schoolchildren during a visit to BBC's Bridge House in December. "He was a sheep."

Photos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

It proved to be a jumping off point for the young royal, who later took up dance classes. And it seems like the role of entertainer runs in the family since Prince William says George "loves" to dance, just like his late grandmother Princess Dianadid. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton are encouraging the five-year-old to follow his passions, even though he might one day become king. At an event for young teens, Prince William told the attendees, "My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing... If it's something you love, you do what you love. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it."

And luckily, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a family full of wonderful, loving and supportive people to help them achieve their dreams. The royals truly emanated warmth and happiness in their recently released family portraits. Although, the Prince and Princess clearly stole the show with their adorable smiles and laughs during the photo shoot. 

We can't wait to see what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have in store for this year's family Christmas card!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Charlotte , Prince George , Prince William , Kate Middleton , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Skylar Astin

Inside Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Ambitious Recast With Skylar Astin

The Bachelor Season 23

Why Chris Harrison Doesn't Want to Call Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Season the Most Dramatic Ever

2019 Grammy Nominations: Biggest Snubs & Surprises

90 Day Fiance

See the Explosive 90 Day Fiancé Confrontation Between Larissa and Colt's Cousin

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Ariana Grande Hid a Sweet Tribute in Her Ode to Pete Davidson

Avengers: End Game

Fans Are Mourning a Surprising Loss in Avengers: Endgame

Kevin Hart Steps Down As 2019 Oscars Host

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.