Prince George Is Taking Dance Classes—Just Like Princess Diana!

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 1:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince George, 5th birthday

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Twitter

It looks like Prince George received more than just his blonde locks from his late grandmother Princess Diana... he also got her enviable dance skills!

George's dad, Prince William, charmingly revealed the five-year-old is taking dance classes, just like the Princess of Wales did when she was younger. "George is doing dancing as well, he loves it," William boasted while hosting a reception for inspirational teens. The proud father spoke about his son's accomplishments to 14-year-old street dancer Junior, who campaigns against bullying. 

He added, "My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing."

The Duke of Cambridge encouraged the young teen to continue following his passions regardless of what people say, much like his late mother did. "If it's something you love, you do what you love. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it," William said.

Photos

Prince George's Cutest Photos

While the Princess of Wales was well-known for her charitable deeds and daring fashion, not many people remember or know of Diana's talents onstage. One time, she managed to surprise Prince Charlesand supporters of the Royal Opera House with a vibrant jazz/ballet routine to the tune of Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl." The performance was meant to be an ultra-exclusive appearance, but photos of Diana pirouetting across the stage were eventually leaked. 

Then there was the very memorable and public dance Diana shared with John Travolta at one of President Reagan's White House galas in November 1985. The Princess and the Grease actor dazzled the crowds for a near 15 minutes as they whirled across the dance floor. Princess Di wore a striking off-the-shoulder black gown. And in the decades following Travolta would continue to rave about the experience. He once said, "That was one of the highlights of my life, so that's probably the best moment of the '80s."

It's a tough act to follow, but we have all the confidence in Prince George. After all, he is her grandson!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince George , Princess Diana , Prince William , Prince Harry , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Twinning Royals in Polka Dots

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Baby Bump Cradle

Meghan Markle Cradles Her Baby Bump on a Stroll With Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Prince Harry Looks Eerily Similar to His Grandfather Prince Philip in Old Photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Australia tour

Prince Harry Hopes His and Meghan Markle's Baby Is a Girl

Meghan Markle, Pregnant, Prince Harry, Sailing, Invictus Games, Royal Tour, Sydney

Pregnant Meghan Markle Is All Smiles With Prince Harry at Sailing Event After Cutting Tour Schedule

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.