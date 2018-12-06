2019 Golden Globes Nominations: Movie Snubs and Surprises

What are they, chopped liver?

The nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning. Black Panther's Michael B. Jordanand Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler, A Quiet Place lead John Krasinski, and Widows star and Oscar winner Viola Davis were among the actors who, surprisingly, did not receive nominations. Black Panther was nominated for three awards, including Best Motion Picture — Drama.

And the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was snubbed entirely—even Meryl Streep! Amanda Seyfried's other 2018 film, First Reformed, was also shut out, as were Ethan Coen and Joel Coen's film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Ben Is Back and star Julia Roberts, Hereditary and star Toni Collette, First Man and Ryan Gosling, Once Upon a Deadpool and star Ryan Reynolds, Mary Queen of Scots and stars Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie and On the Basis of Sex and stars Felicity Jones, Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer.

The movie Private Life and stars Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti were also snubbed, despite receiving mostly positive reviews. While most critics did not care for the remake of The Grinch, many people expected the film and lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch to receive Golden Globe nods. Same for The Front Runner's Hugh Jackman, who was also denied a nomination.