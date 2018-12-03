Despite the undeniably royal lineage that's been living under the roofs of both Buckingham and Kensington Palaces for decades, these days, the so-called palace intrigue out of the UK has been centered squarely on the two women who've married into one of the world's most famous families, both going from commoner to duchess overnight.

We're talking, of course, about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, wives of Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively.

In recent week, the women have found themselves the subject of intense media scrutiny over the nature of their relationship, with tabloid report after report alleging that some sort of rift has developed between the pair—one so strong, so the narrative goes, that it's even somehow the reason their husbands are spending less time together.

At first blush, this seems like it could be the sort of things written off as the tabloid media doing what they do best: pitting two women against each other for sport. And it appears that's how one half of this supposed feud is treating it, as a source told Vanity Fair that Markle has made a point to steer clear of the negative coverage she's been receiving ad nauseam.