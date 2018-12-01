Inside Saint West and Reign Disick's Tarzan Themed Birthday Party

by Lena Grossman | Sat., 1 Dec. 2018 3:29 PM

Saint West, Reign Disick, Birthday Party

There's no monkey business involved in planning a birthday party for a Kardashian kid. Well, sort of.

On Saturday, Saint West and Reign Disick had a joint birthday party at Kim Kardashian's house, which transformed into a rainforest for the day. Reign turns 4 on Dec. 14 and Saint rings in his third birthday on Dec. 5. The party was a sight to behold!

Kim, Kourtney Kardashian Larsa Pippen and other friends all shared snippets from the party throughout the day. Just like any Kardashian Kousin party, the decorations made the theme of the party completely believable. Plus, there were delicious and festive snacks, of course!

Dream Kardashian had a fairy tale princess themed party a few weeks ago, and this Tarzan party was up to those same standards when it came to decor and costumes.

Photos

Big Kardashian Moments in 2018

Saint and Reign have gotten festive together in the past, too. On Halloween, the two of them dressed up as Kanye West and Lil Pump from their  "I Love It" music video. It looked extremely accurate, minus the age difference.

Birthday party attendees were lucky enough to get customized Yeezy shirts that celebrated the two birthday boys.

Take a look at the photos below for some more snapshots from the party.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Thanksgiving Who?

Just because Thanksgiving is over, that doesn't mean you can't eat turkey! Oh wait...that's cake! Reign Disick and Saint West enjoyed a Hansen's cake at their party.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Team Saint & Reign

Party guests were given Yeezy shirts with the birthday boys' names on it and the date. 

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

North Star

Saint's big sister, North West, looked ultra glam in green at the party.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Kings of the Jungle

The inside of Kim Kardashian's house was decked out in trees, giving it a very verdant jungle feel.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Festive Frosting

Saint and Reign had matching two-tiered cakes with jungle designs on it.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Monkey business

The cousins went all-out for their Tarzan theme with a real monkey!

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Green and glorious

Another look at the greenery that took over Kim's home.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Tarzan Birthday Party

Instagram

Welcome to the Jungle

Kourtney Kardashian gave her own glimpse of how she's enjoying the party.

Happy birthday, boys!

