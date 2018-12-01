There's no monkey business involved in planning a birthday party for a Kardashian kid. Well, sort of.

On Saturday, Saint West and Reign Disick had a joint birthday party at Kim Kardashian's house, which transformed into a rainforest for the day. Reign turns 4 on Dec. 14 and Saint rings in his third birthday on Dec. 5. The party was a sight to behold!

Kim, Kourtney Kardashian Larsa Pippen and other friends all shared snippets from the party throughout the day. Just like any Kardashian Kousin party, the decorations made the theme of the party completely believable. Plus, there were delicious and festive snacks, of course!

Dream Kardashian had a fairy tale princess themed party a few weeks ago, and this Tarzan party was up to those same standards when it came to decor and costumes.