It's been a major year for Kaley Cuoco.

In 2018, she entered a new chapter, marrying Karl Cook after getting engaged on her birthday last year. And the couple still seems to be basking in their newlywed bliss.

"Kaley and Karl are super happy still, they love each other and love being married," a source close to Cuoco told E! News. "He isn't home a lot though, he works remotely four or five days a week so her weekends are mostly devoted to spending time with him."

But Cuoco is also saying goodbye to a major part of her life after 11 years: The Big Bang Theory, the beloved sitcom that has made her one of the highest-paid actresses on TV, is coming to an end. But life must go on after the final bazinga is said and Cuoco is preparing for it—both professionally and personally.