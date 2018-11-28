YouTube
by Corinne Heller | Wed., 28 Nov. 2018 7:52 AM
YouTube
Jenni "JWoww" Farley says her 2-year-old son Greyson, who has been exhibiting speech problems, has been diagnosed with autism.
The 32-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star revealed the news in a recent interview with HollywoodLife, months after saying on the show this summer that the boy, her and husband Roger Mathews' second and youngest child, still wasn't speaking and could not understand a lot of words. Autism can cause social, communication, and behavioral challenges, depending on its severity.
JWoww said in the summer that Greyson was undergoing therapy. She told HollywoodLife in her recent interview that the boy has started to understand more words.
Earlier this month, JWoww posted on her Instagram page a video of a sensory room designed for Greyson.
"Cannot thank my girlfriend @traciljohnson enough for her time and connections within the autism community for putting us in contact with @kulturecity who set @greysonmathews up with his very own sensory room," she wrote. "We had the honor of hanging out with one of the most generous souls I've ever met @justinm_503 who flew here on his own time to build Greysons room. you will never meet a kinder soul willing to help those in need."
"This is a new realm for us," she continued. "One filled with tons of information and different theory's of treatments. So grateful Grey chose me to be his mommy and @rogermathewsnj to be his daddy. We wont let him down. Mommy will work extra hard with my @naturallywoww family to ensure the best ingredients are used for his skin, and connect with organizations like @kulturecity who help autistic individuals be accepted, included and fulfill their potential."
In October, JWoww shared a YouTube video showing her taking the boy to his first visit to a chiropractor. Some studies have shown chiropractic treatment has the potential to help improve the speech and coordination of a child with developmental delays.
Earlier this week, it was reported that a national survey of parents suggests that about one in 40 children in the United States has been diagnosed with autism, with a total of an estimated 1.5 million kids nationwide. The survey also showed that boys were 3.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
