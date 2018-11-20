Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Araya Diaz/Getty Images for DailyMail.com, Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 20 Nov. 2018 7:36 AM
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Araya Diaz/Getty Images for DailyMail.com, Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV
Blac Chyna has a few choice words for her exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga.
The model called out the fathers of her two children in a cryptic Instagram post on Monday.
"'So' my children aren't supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?" she wrote. "As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve."
Rob is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, and Tyga is the father of her 6-year-old son, King Cairo. It looks like both men have taken the high road and refrained from publicly commenting on Blac Chyna's post.
It's no secret Blac Chyna has had beef with Rob ever since they called off their engagement in 2017. As fans will recall, Blac Chyna and Rob got into an X-rated social media war after their split, which resulted in her obtaining a restraining order against her former fiancé.
Fast-forward a year later and it seemed like the exes were actually on good terms.
"Chyna and Rob are fine right now," an insider told E! News this summer. "There's no major drama between them; it's all civil and they're getting along for Dream."
However, it looks like things have taken a turn. Last week, Rob reportedly filed court documents claiming he could no longer afford his $20,000 per month child support payments. While a source confirmed the filing of the paperwork, E! News could not verify the content of the documents. Blac Chyna, who shares joint custody of Dream with Rob, then seemingly took a jab at her ex in an Instagram post.
"Sick of these n---as," she wrote on the social network.
Blac Chyna has also called out Tyga in the past. Back in March 2017, the mother of two alleged Kylie Jenner's ex was not paying child support.
