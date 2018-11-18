Kylie Jennerand Travis Scott's nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster is growing up so fast!

The child, the couple's first, has started to talk and the 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is keen on teaching her little girl two key words—the name of her almost $800 million company.

"Kylie...Cosmetics," Kylie says to the child, who is sitting on a bed while holding an eye makeup box, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Sunday.

It appears Stormi is still in the babbling phase, but she's a regular chatterbox and did manage to emit something that sounded like "dada."

"Da da," Travis commented. "I'm otw back momma."