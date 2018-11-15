Will Smith Raps in Spanish With Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny at the 2018 Latin Grammys

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 15 Nov. 2018 5:53 PM

Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony, Will Smith, Latin GRAMMY Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS

Will Smith is making his return to the music world in a big way!

The "Wild Wild West" rapper joined Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny on the stage at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards to perform their hit song "Está Rico⁩." He joined the famous Latino artists in a shimmering silver suit and pants and he rapped in spanish too!

When the famous trio released their catchy song earlier this year, Marc Anthony said, "This song seems perfect for this moment we're both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video."

And surprisingly, Marc and Will are truly good friends! The two artists have hung out a lot over the past year, with Marc once giving Will salsa lessons

And he has been helping the actor get back into music. Will has been busy collaborating with different artists for exciting projects, including the song "Living It Up", which he performed at the World Cup with Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi, who happen to be nominees at Thursday night's show.

To find out who took home the gold statuette at the show, click here!

