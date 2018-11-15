Stephen Baldwin Scoots Away After Being Asked About an Alleged Affair

Stephen Baldwin has been accused of having a two-year affair with a masseuse.

The 52-year-old actor and father of Hailey Baldwin, who has been married to Kennya Baldwin since 1990, denied the allegations after being approached by a DailyMailTV reporter outside of an apartment building in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, Stephen has been "meeting regularly" with Ruth Perez Anselmi during his business trips to L.A.

When asked about the alleged affair, Stephen told the reporter, "You're out of your mind brother."

"Brother, God bless you," he went on to say. "You guys are just crazy."

As the reporter continued to press him on the affair and him allegedly sleeping with this woman, Stephen replied, "Brother, watch what you're saying now. Now you're breaking the law, potentially. So, be careful."