Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley's Best CMA Awards Hosting Moments

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 12 Nov. 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brad Paisley , Carrie Underwood, CMA's

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The CMA Awards' favorite hosting duo is about to reunite once again. 

Lucky for country music fans everywhere, Carrie Underwoodand Brad Paisley are set to team up and MC the annual awards on Wednesday night—for the 11th ceremony in a row. Needless to say, they've had some practice running the star-studded show. 

Not only are the two stars CMA veterans, but they've also set the bar for how its done. From goat yoga to TK, Carrie and Brad have really made the show their own over the years and we expect the one this week to be just as special. 

As we count down to the big night, here are the pair's hosting highlights over the years. Drumroll please!

Photos

Everything Carrie Underwood Has Ever Worn at the CMA Awards

Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, CMA's

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Furry Fitness: Brad and Carrie got into hosting shape last year with help from some furry friends. During the 2017 show, they shared footage of themselves working out with baby goats. 

"Those are not chocolate covered raisins," the songstress teased about their training session—in Little Big Town's dressing room, no less. "You're gonna wanna keep your shoes on in there."

A Play on Politics: Last year, the duo joked they weren't allowed to touch politics before taking a playful dig at President Donald Trump with a to the tune of "Before He Cheats." 

"It's fun to watch that's for sure, until little rocket man starts a nuclear war," they sang. "Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets..."

Read

CMA Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

A Touching Tribute: We can always rely on Carrie and Brad to make us laugh and cry. Underwood did the latter in 2017 when she took the mic to perform "Softly and Tenderly" in honor of country music stars who passed away and the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival earlier that year. 

The performance even made Underwood's eyes well up. After the show went to commercial, she wiped tears from her face and took a moment to collect herself before stepping off the platform. 

Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, CMA's

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Pop Culture Pros: Carrie and Brad are just as devastated as the rest of us by a big Hollywood breakup. Such was the case in 2016 when they mentioned the biggest split of the season—Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

"So much has happened in the news since we last met. Brad and Angelina broke up," Carrie said. 

"Yeah, we did," Brad responded. "And I don't want to talk about it." Ha! This duo had all the punchlines that year. 

We have a feeling they'll have plenty more this year. Tune in to the big show on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , 2018 CMA Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Miley Cyrus, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus' Malibu Home Burns Down in California Wildfire

Maddie Poppe Talks About Her Fans From 'Amercian Idol'| E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Taylor Swift

All the Signs Taylor Swift Isn't Done With Country Music

90 Day Fiance

A Night Out on 90 Day Fiancé Ends in a Jealous Outburst and More Revelations

Netflix Holiday

Netflix's Holiday Schedule Is Here to Bring You So Much Joy

Carrie Underwood, American Idol, Season 4, 2005

Carrie Underwood Isn't Alone: 9 More Country Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCA's

Brie & Nikki Bella Give Yvette King Twin Advice At The 2018 People's Choice Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.