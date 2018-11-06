30 Times Emma Stone Was Relatable AF

Happy birthday to our best friend*, Emma Stone!

OK, so technically, we've never actually been in the same room as the Oscar winner, but let's be real, everyone wishes they were besties with Stone, who turns 30 today.

Since falling in love with her in Superbad in 2007, Stone's basically been the Internet's BFF—no small feat when you remember she isn't even on social media. Throughout the course of her career, Stone's managed to remain relatable and charmingly down-to-earth, whether she's talking about her friendships with Jennifer Lawrence and Ryan Gosling or opening up about her struggle with anxiety.

In honor of Stone's milestone birthday, we're celebrating 30 times Stone was relatable (and lovable) AF...