Suki Waterhouse Calls Out Gossip Girl for Dig About Her and Robert Pattinson

While Gossip Girl is notorious for saying "you know you love me," we know someone who definitely doesn't: Suki Waterhouse.

The Assassination Nation star was not a fan of the HBO Max reboot's reference toward her relationship with Robert Pattinson, which insinuated that Suki is a "nobody" through dialogue in the season's third episode written by Lila Feinberg. The line happens when Luna (Zión Moreno) tries to convince new-girl Zoya (Whitney Peak) to use her public relations skills to bolster her as a viable romantic partner for Obie (Eli Brown). Luna says, "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody."

In a string of since-deleted tweets, Suki said: "Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy." She also tweeted, "Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name checked as somebody's 'nobody' girlfriend," per Glamour.

The actress added, "Make it make sense!" She tagged Lila in her first tweet.