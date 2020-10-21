Kim Turns 40

Watch Her Most Iconic Moments
Kim KardashianBachelor NationChris PrattPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Have "Definitely Discussed" Getting Engaged

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse "are truly inseparable and in love," a source told E! News. Scroll on for exclusive details on a possible engagement.

By Jess Cohen Oct 21, 2020 3:10 PMTags
ExclusivesRobert PattinsonCouplesCelebritiesSuki Waterhouse
Related: Suki Waterhouse Takes London Fashion Week

Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse ready to take their relationship to the next level? Well...

While the Twilight alum and the supermodel have been dating for two years now, E! News has learned that the couple isn't in a hurry to get down the aisle. "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," a source tells E! News. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

Though they won't be saying "I do" anytime soon, they are "still dating and going strong," according to the insider. "They are a really good match," the source shares with E! News. "They have both been spending time in the U.K. together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever."

Rob, 34, and Suki, 28, have been quarantining together amid the ongoing pandemic. In early September, it was revealed that the actor had tested positive for coronavirus while filming The Batman. Shortly after his recovery, Rob and Suki were spotted kissing while out in London. For the stroll through the park, the couple donned casual attire, both wearing athletic apparel and sneakers.

"They love being low-key together and have very similar interests," the source adds. "They are truly inseparable and in love."

photos
Robert Pattinson's Best Roles

According to the source, Rob's family "adores" Suki and "thinks they are a great match, better than any of his previous relationships."

Trending Stories

1

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

2

Why Was That Episode of The Bachelorette So Awkward?

3
Exclusive

40 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Kardashian By Kim Kardashian

BACKGRID

Fans may recall, Rob and Suki first stepped out together in July 2018 for a PDA-filled date night. In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, the stars could be seen enjoying a cozy outing at the movies in London's Notting Hill neighborhood.

At the time, a source told E! News that the pair were "casually dating" following his split from FKA Twigs. As the source shared in 2018, "Rob likes to have fun when he has breaks in-between filming and him and Suki have a great time together.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

2

Why Was That Episode of The Bachelorette So Awkward?

3
Exclusive

40 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Kardashian By Kim Kardashian

4

Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Most Intense Year Yet

5

Mark Ruffalo & Robert Downey Jr. Rebut Chris Pratt's Worst Chris Label