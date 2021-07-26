Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Teases Her Dream, “Super Magical” Wedding

Ready for the wedding of her dreams.
Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss is already wedding dress shopping in preparation to tie the knot with fiancé James Kennedy. The resident VPR bad boy popped the question on May 16. James captioned, "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes" on Instagram to mark his Coachella-themed proposal.
"I'm on cloud nine," Raquel exclusively told E! News at the GLAUDI Beverly Hills' Drive-By Fashion Show on July 25, where she was appropriately modeling bridal gowns. "I knew the proposal was going to come, I just didn't know like when James was going to propose exactly so I was just thrilled, like over the moon, when he did and it was so thoughtful. Everything that he put into it and I'm just so happy. I'm glowing."
While the blushing bride-to-be hasn't set a date yet, she has been thinking about her big day for years—since she was a tween, to be exact. "I had this Pinterest board way back in middle school," Raquel gushed. "So, it's definitely been something that I've thought about, but I feel like my style kind of changes every five years. So, I don't really know what it's going to be quite yet, but I want it to be super magical and I want it to be very special for James and me and our families."
Bravo fans may even catch a glimpse of Raquel and James' nuptials, since Raquel is open to filming their wedding for VPR.
Right now, it seems the Bravolebirities are content "just enjoying the engagement bliss" as James also celebrated his two-year sober anniversary on July 7.
"He's such a strong person and he blows me away with his determination and the courage that it takes to actually commit to stop drinking alcohol, I admire that so much," Raquel explained.
"And the fact that he's done it for me, I know he did it for me, but he's also doing it for himself and he's seeing that change and he tells me every single day, ‘I could never go back to drinking alcohol,'" Raquel continued. "He says, ‘I can't believe I was partying every single night.' That's such a lifestyle and he's saying now, his new lifestyle is going to the gym every single day and he's trying to gain weight and gain muscle mass and he's now 170 pounds and he's so proud of it and I'm so proud of him. And I'm just like falling more in love with him every single day."
VPR audiences will also see more of James and Raquel's romance during season nine. "I feel very blessed that James and I are kind of like stepping into the forefront, if you will a little bit now and having the support system like Scheana [Shay] and Ariana [Madix] and the people that have been supporting us since day one, by our side, just makes it that much better," Raquel revealed. "Every single time going into filming, I would get super nervous, but this is the first season that I felt excited about it. I think it's gonna be a great season overall."
Raquel and Charli Burnett will be "holding it down representing SUR" with themed parties and plenty of drama. And yes, babies are on the brain for Raquel as she looks to co-star and recently engaged pal Scheana.
"I'm so happy for Scheana," Raquel said. "She had a baby with Brock [Davies] and she's kind of settled down and created this whole little family for herself so it's great to see Brock and Scheana take the next step."
Catch up on VPR any time on Peacock.
