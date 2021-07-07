Josh Lucas Has a Surprising Update on a Potential Sweet Home Alabama Sequel

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Explains How She Picks Her Projects

Are we going to finally see what Melanie Carmichael is up to in Alabama, all these years later?

Maybe, if Josh Lucas has anything to say about it. The Sweet Home Alabama star addressed the film possibly getting a sequel with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. Nearly 20 years have passed since the beloved rom-com, also starring Reese Witherspoon, came to life.

"Look, I would love to do the sequel," he revealed, and then jokingly added, "The issue is Reese's got a book club."

He said that discussions with Witherspoon about a potential sequel have been met with, "‘Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.'"

Lucas understands that the A-lister is busy, and he predicted her success back at the start of the 2000s.

"You know, she's a mogul," he complimented his former co-star. "And back when I was doing Sweet Home Alabama, I, for some reason, remember telling the director or somebody speaking about her, but I said, ‘I bet this woman ends up running a movie studio one day.'"