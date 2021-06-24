KardashiansJennifer AnistonCeleb CouplesE! showsPhotosVideos

Look Back at a Complete Timeline of Britney Spears' Relationship With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears discussed her personal life during the June 23 court hearing about the singer's conservatorship, making it clear her years-long romance with Sam Asghari is as strong as ever.

By McKenna Aiello, Ryan Gajewski 24 Jun, 2021 1:15 AMTags
Britney SpearsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari Calls Dad Jamie a "Total D--k"

There's no question that Britney Spears has endured an extensive amount of pain throughout her life, but she continues to have a strong force of support in longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari

On Wednesday, June 23, their relationship was in the spotlight amid the court hearing about the 39-year-old pop star's ongoing conservatorship. During her public testimony, Britney explained that she wants to get married and have a baby but claimed her conservators won't allow her to remove her birth control. 

"I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. The "Piece of Me" vocalist then added, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

Britney, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has enjoyed a thriving romance with Sam for years. She met the 27-year-old trainer and actor back in late 2016 on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party."

photos
Britney Spears' Romantic History

To revisit the sweetest and most pivotal moments throughout their relationship, continue scrolling. 

YouTube
Love at First Sight

The 39-year-old pop star met the fitness model, 27, on set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped in November 2016. Onscreen chemistry? Check!

Snapchat
Her Special Someone

Spears wished her fans a very Merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Asghari. 

Instagram
Kiss Me at Midnight

The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve. 

Instagram
Puppy Love

Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!

Arun Nevader/Getty Images
No. 1 Fans

In March 2017, the couple supported Asghari's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week. 

Instagram
In the 'Bu

Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!

Instagram
Fitness Fanatics

Spears celebrated her main main's birthday with a picturesque hike. 

Instagram
He Drives Her Crazy

The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017. 

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The pair got close for a photo opp ahead of Spears' Sin City performance. 

Instagram
Jet-Setters

In June 2017, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts. 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Putting On the Ritz

The lovebirds stepped out for a good cause at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards. 

Instagram
Date Night

"Having the best time with my other half," Spears wrote alongside this photo of the pair in June 2018.
 

BACKGRID
Out and About

The couple is photographed while running errands in 2019.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Ready

Britney and Sam make a rare public appearance at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Up, Up and Away

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration," Britney captioned a photo of the duo flying to Hawaii amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. 

Sam Asghari/Instagram
By Her Side

Following the February 2021 release of "Framing Britney Spears," Sam released a personal statement: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Instagram
Unbreakable Bond

In February 2021, a source close to the pop star shared rare insight into their shared private life. 

"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," the insider told E! News. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation... They work out together and both are very into staying fit and taking care of their bodies. They love watching movies together and hanging out at home. But Britney also loves going out to dinner, especially for sushi."

Instagram / Britney Spears
Say I Do

The lovebirds get ready to attend Asghari's best friend's wedding in April 2021.

Instagram
#FreeBritney

Ahead of his girlfriend's bombshell court testimony in June 2021, Sam shared his support for the social media movement calling for an end to her years-long conservatorship. 

Instagram
Hope For the Future

During the June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney testified to wanting what she described as the "real deal," marriage and a baby. According to the singer, the conservatorship prevents her from creating the future she wants. 

She told the judge, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Where She Stands With Brad Pitt Today

2

Britney Spears Tells All During Shocking Conservatorship Hearing

3

Britney Spears Testifies That She's Prohibited From Removing Her IUD

4

Britney Spears Says Father Jamie “Loved the Control” Over Her

5

Jamie Spears Acknowledges Britney’s “Suffering” After Her Testimony