Look Back at a Complete Timeline of Britney Spears' Relationship With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari Calls Dad Jamie a "Total D--k"

There's no question that Britney Spears has endured an extensive amount of pain throughout her life, but she continues to have a strong force of support in longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

On Wednesday, June 23, their relationship was in the spotlight amid the court hearing about the 39-year-old pop star's ongoing conservatorship. During her public testimony, Britney explained that she wants to get married and have a baby but claimed her conservators won't allow her to remove her birth control.

"I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. The "Piece of Me" vocalist then added, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

Britney, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has enjoyed a thriving romance with Sam for years. She met the 27-year-old trainer and actor back in late 2016 on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party."