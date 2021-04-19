Why Kourtney Kardashian Is "Not Holding Back" in Her Relationship With Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Receives Big Romantic Gift From Travis Barker

Whether they're steaming up Instagram or sharing glimpses of his new "Kourtney" tattoo, it's clear Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dove right into their new romance—and aren't holding anything back.

While it's only been a few months since the Blink-182 rocker and POOSH founder started dating, these two longtime friends have not played coy about their feelings for each other with public displays of affection, family travel and Travis' candid declarations of love—not to mention the elaborate floral arrangement he gifted her in honor of her 42nd birthday.

"Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special, especially her birthday. He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts," a source close to Kardashian said. "He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her."

While he may be the famed punk rock drummer, it's Kardashian who has "rocked his world and he is head over heels," the source noted. "She's really enjoying it and knows she is being spoiled."