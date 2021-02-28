My Music Moments: Madison Beer Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Watch : Madison Beer Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life: My Music Moments

Madison Beer is ready to take fans into her world.

After achieving success as the first independent solo female artist to break into the Top 20 radio charts, the rising pop star signed with Epic Records in late 2019 and has just released Life Support, her debut studio album. "It is my story, [an] articulation of the past two years of my life in 17 songs and it's really personal and diverse," she told E! News of the LP. There's no other way to put it. It's just me and my story and everything I've been through."

Just don't ask her to pick a favorite track.

"I think that 'Selfish' is probably the baby of the album and the one that's most close to my heart," she gushed about the material. "'Effortlessly' is one of the tracks I'm really excited for people to hear and 'Sour Times.' They're all like my children, so I'm really excited for everyone to hear everything."