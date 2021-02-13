Cecil Hotel Manager Slams Claims She Edited the Disturbing Elisa Lam Footage

Watch : "Ted Bundy Tapes" Director Wants to Reach a New Generation

A message for conspiracy theorists.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Amy Price, who is the former general manager of the Cecil Hotel, sounded off on claims that she and her staff tampered with the viral security footage. For those unfamiliar with Netflix's latest true crime docu-series, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel unpacks the dark history of the Downtown Los Angeles hotel, including the 2013 disappearance and death of Elisa Lam.

As detailed in the series, Price gave the police elevator footage, which featured Lam acting strangely. Price recalled to E! News, "First of all, I provided the footage. When it was presented to me…it's bizarre."

And she wasn't the only one to feel that way, as a media frenzy came about when the clip was released to the public. Internet sleuths even suggested that the footage had been tampered with. Why?