Brandy Recalls Her “Unbelievable” Experience Working With Whitney Houston in Cinderella

Whitney Houston left an immeasurable impact on the world of music, but for the cast of 1997's Cinderella, it was personal.

Stars of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical came together two decades later for a reunion with Entertainment Weekly on Feb. 11, and of course they all had the late singer on their mind.

Whitney, who died in 2012 at age 48, played the Fairy Godmother to Brandy's Cinderella. She also executive produced the film, which starred Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban and Veanne Cox.

Brandy, 42, reflected on one of her career-defining roles, and how it came to be, thanks to Whitney herself. She shared, "For her to consider me for the role, it just was unbelievable because I spent my whole childhood wanting to sing and nobody could have told me in a million years I would be working with her."

She developed "a beautiful relationship with Whitney" onset, as the six-time Grammy winner "adored me and took me under her wing."