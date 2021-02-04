See Kaley Cuoco, Spike Lee and More React to Their 2021 SAG Award Nominations

Watch : See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to "The Big Bang Theory" Ending

We are officially in the midst of award season! The nominations for the 2021 SAG Awards have been revealed.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the nominees on Instagram Live on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Nominees include Diggs himself for Disney+'s release of Hamilton, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant for The Undoing, Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor for The Crown and Regé-Jean Page for Bridgerton.

Schitt's Creek, Dead To Me, The Crown and Bridgerton were also among the shows nominated for their ensemble performances, while the films Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods were also honored.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Jared Leto, the late Chadwick Boseman, plus Amy Adams, Viola Davis and Frances McDormand received SAG Award nominations for their roles in film this year.

Check out a full list of nominations. The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.