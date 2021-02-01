Rose McGowan Applauds Evan Rachel Wood for Coming Forward With Marilyn Manson Abuse Claims

Eric Charbonneau/Wireimage

Then in May 2019, Evan opened up about domestic abuse when speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

"I've been studying law this year," she said at the time. "I do a lot of domestic violence advocacy work, and part of that is learning everything you can about the laws to see what's working and what's not."

"I'm a survivor myself and it wasn't until very recently that I really came to terms with everything and was even able to identify what had happened," she explained. "When it happens, it's very complicated and you lie to yourself, you're being lied to, you're being gaslit, you're in a dangerous situation...you lose a sense of self and a sense of reality because you're stuck in this kind of nightmare for a while."

In addition to speaking out, in 2018, Evan testified before a House Judiciary Committee to help implement the Survivors Bill of Rights Act in the U.S. The following year, she testified in front of the California Senate on behalf of the Phoenix Act and participated in the #IAmNotOK movement.

"Two years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self-harm," she wrote on Twitter, which has since been deleted. "When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the abuse and I was too terrified to leave."