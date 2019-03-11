Evan Rachel Wood is opening up about the abuse she suffered during a past relationship.

Using the hashtag #IAmNotOk, the Westworld actress took to Twitter on Monday to share her story of abuse in order to raise awareness for domestic violence.

"2 years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self harm," Wood wrote along with a photo of herself during that time period, showing scars on her arm. "When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the abuse and I was too terrified to leave."