Evan Rachel Wood Says Ex Marilyn Manson "Horrifically Abused" Her for Years

Evan Rachel Wood has accused Marilyn Manson of abuse.

The 33-year-old Westworld actress, who was previously engaged to the 52-year-old singer, published the allegations in an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 1.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the Thirteen star wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood and Manson's relationship became public knowledge in 2007, when she was 19 years old and he was 38. They got engaged in 2010 but they split later that year.

The three-time Emmy nominee has spoken out about abuse before; however, she'd never named any names. In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, for instance, Wood talked about experiencing "physical, psychological, sexual" abuse.

"I've been raped. By a significant other while we were together," she told the magazine at the time. "And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar...I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism."