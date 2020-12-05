Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Enjoy "Very Special Date Night" After Getting Back Together

Related : Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Reunite After Split

History has a way of repeating itself.

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr's relationship is on the mend after their latest split. On Friday, Dec. 4, Sabrina revealed that she was the former Lakers star's plus-one for a ball honoring retired NBA players, which she says was held to bring awareness to mental health. She captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Lamar at the event, "A very special date night with the big man tonight @lamarodom !! So honored to be at this beautiful occasion this evening. The Retired NBA Players Ball honoring Mental health!"

She continued, "Mental Health Issues are real and we are excited for be able to support Mental Health Awareness in OUR community. Real life HOPE dealers."

On her Instagram Story, Sabrina told followers that she was "paying attention to what matters," while also giving a shout-out to her dress designer.