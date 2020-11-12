Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Reunite One Week After Breakup to Celebrate Anniversary

Breakup? What breakup?
Last week, on Nov. 4, Sabrina Parr announced that she and Lamar Odom had ended their engagement, one year after he proposed. But late on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the health and fitness coach shared on her Instagram Story a new selfie showing the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star kissing her cheek.
Alongside a kiss and prayer hand emoji, she wrote, "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary." Odom, 41, reposted the pic on his own Instagram.
Parr later wrote, "I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!"
Odom proposed to Parr in November 2019, three months after they made their relationship Instagram official. He announced their engagement with an Instagram photo, writing in the caption, "Introducing my new fiancé. Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!" In the post, Parr wore a large, oval-cut diamond engagement ring.
Odom and Parr celebrated their engagement at a dinner in Miami with Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes. In September, the couple held an engagement party attended by friends and family, including Odom's daughter Destiny.
However, the duo had called it quits by Nov. 4. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."
She said Odom "has some things that he alone needs to work through," adding, "I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."
Odom has been married once before, to Khloe Kardashian. They wed in 2009 and broke up in 2013.
Their divorce was finalized in 2016, following years of personal turmoil for the NBA star. He suffered a drug overdose in 2015, prompting Kardashian to rush to his hospital bedside, and he later checked into rehab.
To Odom, however, his relationship with Parr has been what he called one of his most serious and committed. I'm tired of people asking me questions about my ex's based on old interviews and old comments!" he said in October 2019. "I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn't sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I'm at where I want to be at!"