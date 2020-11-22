American Music Awards 2020: See Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox & More on the Red Carpet

Related : Taraji P. Henson Talks Hosting AMAs, Turning 50 & More

Music lovers, rejoice: The 2020 American Music Awards are finally here!

The red carpet is already underway as stars like Jennifer Lopez, Nelly and cute couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make their arrivals.

Actress, writer, producer extraordinaire Taraji P. Henson is hosting the awards show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. There, all of your favorite singers are coming together to celebrate the biggest hits of the past year, from the pop perfection that is Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" to Roddy Ricch's ubiquitous breakout hit "The Box."

Ricch himself is nominated in a whopping eight categories, the most of any nominee—other than The Weeknd, who also scored eight nods. Both will face off for the coveted Artist of the Year award, along with Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

As Swifties are surely aware, the AMAs are almost always Taylor's time to shine. She's the current record-holder for most wins in the Artist of the Year category, and tonight, she could break her own record for the most AMA wins of all time (29!) should she win in any of the four categories she's nominated in.