Katy Perry Drops New Album Smile 2 Days After Giving Birth: Listen Now

What a week Katy Perry is having.

The superstar singer just gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on Aug. 26, and now Perry says she's ready to "deliver" her second child: a new record. At midnight on Friday, Aug. 28, the Grammy-nominated artist dropped her sixth studio album, Smile. "IT'S HERE! IT'S REALLY HERE!" Perry wrote to her fans on social media. "I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY."

The 35-year-old star also noted that her message was "sent from my hospital bed lol." With this new album comes 12 songs from Perry, including "Daises," a nod to her daughter's name. Smile also includes previously released tracks "Never Really Over" and "What Makes A Woman" as well as "Harleys In Hawaii." Other tracks on the record include "Cry About It Later" and "Champagne Problems."

Ahead of the album's release, Perry took to social media to acknowledge the major week she's having. "delivering a baby and a record in the same week," she tweeted, "dont f--k with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile."