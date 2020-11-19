This Wild Sneak Peek at Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Promises Fake Weddings and an Intervention

Related : "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 4: No Snooki & New Drama

If you could go without cheesy Hallmark movies and easy-to-binge holiday content, MTV has the perfect, messy reality fix for you.

Season four of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation finally returns on Thursday, Nov. 19 and in an exclusive sneak peek at the season, it's pretty clear that not even COVID-19 will stop this crew from going balls to the wall wild. So what can we expect?

As fans already know, this season finds Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWOWW" back together as they try and get past the beef that first began at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding. Marking the first season without Snooki (née Nicole Polizzi), the cast quarantined at an empty hotel to come together and film.

And from the looks of the new teaser, it was a beautiful disaster.

The overarching theme this season? "We need to get this family back together," the Situation says, "This is our last resort." Throughout the video, we see the cast make cocktails and ride mini motorbikes indoors in an attempt to patch some of the on-the-rocks friendships in the group.