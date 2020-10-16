Holly Marie Combs Wants to “Stop” Fighting Over Charmed Reboot

Holly Marie Combs is calling for a ceasefire after this week's witchy feud.

Members of the original Charmed cast have been in a social media war of words with the reboot's star, Sarah Jeffery.

On Monday, Jeffery reacted to a video that showed Charmed actress Rose McGowan saying the new CW show "sucks."

The 24-year-old, who plays Maggie Vera, called out McGowan and Combs for "putting down other WOC," adding, "I would be embarrassed to behave this way."

Combs shot back on Tuesday and said Jeffery was spewing "bulls--t." The 46-year-old actress, who played Piper Halliwell from 1998 to 2006, wrote on Twitter that making "derogatory accusations of a person's character ... because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong."

McGowan too couldn't stay out of the drama, accusing the new team of "profiting" off of her "legacy."

But let's just say the spell has been broken. Combs has had enough, and tried to end the fight on Thursday.