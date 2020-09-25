Katy Perry Shares Her First Glimpse Into Motherhood One Month After Giving Birth to Baby Daisy

One month down, thousands more to go!

Katy Perry is just two days away from completing her first month of motherhood, and it's safe to say she has a greater appreciation for all the parents out there. On her Twitter, she stated, "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job."

In fact, the star said it's quite the opposite. "when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol," she remarked, perhaps hinting that she's once again back in the studio.

And if it's not clear enough, the star suggested that the mothers of the world could use a little gratitude at this time. She told her followers, "call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!"

While her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, is not yet old enough to voice her gratitude, Katy said it doesn't matter. "I love my job," she joked on Twitter.