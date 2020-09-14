Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Seen for the First Time Since Welcoming Daughter Daisy

But first, coffee!
It's been nearly three weeks since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.
Over the weekend, the couple was spotted out and about for the first time since their little one's arrival. According to an eyewitness, the proud parents each ran their own errands and enjoyed some fresh air in Montecito, Calif.
"On Saturday morning, Katy went out shopping at Pierre LaFond and Wendy Foster. She picked up food, drinks and some home furnishings while she was out," an eagle-eyed observer tells E! News, adding, "She bought pillows, blankets and some baskets at Wendy Foster."
Per the eyewitness, the Smile singer shopped alone and received help from a store employee. After enjoying some retail therapy, the insider reveals the star "went into Pierre Lafond, where she picked up two coffees and food."
"Katy looked happy to be out and was very sweet and polite," the eyewitness adds.
Katy wasn't the only one to head out. "Later in the day, Orlando came out to pick up dinner at Lucky's," the eyewitness shares. "He took his order to go and brought it back home."
For the couple's separate outings, they both donned casual outfits. The singer was photographed wearing a pastel green caftan, which was adorned with baby pink embroidery. She accessorized with a straw visor and silver jewelry pieces.
The Carnival Row actor also sported a laidback look. Orlando was pictured wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black shorts. The couple both wore face masks while they were outdoors.
Back in August, Katy and Orlando shared the exciting news that their bundle of joy had finally arrived.
The Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF made the announcement with the organization, saying, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."
"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the proud parents continued. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."
The pair set up a donation page in their daughter's honor.
Before Katy welcomed Daisy, Orlando was already a proud father to 9-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, whom he shares with Miranda Kerr.
Ahead of Daisy's birth, Katy gushed over her baby girl on E!'s Daily Pop. The "Fireworks" singer said she already felt a deep connection to her little one.
"They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner... that you think that they're perfect and they're everything...," she expressed. "And that quickly fades away, right? When you meet your daughter that's when you've met the love of your life."
As for her parenting style, she explained there's a system in place. "I'm definitely parenting style 3Fs: I'm fun, firm but fair," she described. "Yes, I like to get things done and I like to, you know, create a peaceful scene and it takes a matriarchy to do that."
She added, "I definitely think she's gonna be daddy's little girl, for sure."