Katy Perry Poses in Her Bra and Underwear for Unfiltered Postpartum Selfie

Spotted: a brand new mom!

Less than a week ago, Katy Perry experienced one of life's firework moments when she gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom's first child together on Aug. 26. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, making the Grammy-nominated singer a first-time mom in the process.

Come Sunday, Aug. 30, Perry's MTV Video Music Award look was slightly different from years past. While the stars aligned from New York, where the socially distant ceremony unfolded this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the "Daisies" singer was home on mommy duty.

In a mirror selfie she shared on her Instagram Story, the star posed in a breast pumping bra and disposable postpartum underwear. As for her hair and makeup, Perry candidly credited "@exhaustion."

Perry's playful post also included a snippet of her track, "Not the End of the World." Not the end of the world, indeed! It's only the beginning for this new family.