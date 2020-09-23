Lisa Vanderpump Had the Shadiest Response to Teddi Mellencamp Leaving RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump is throwing some shade Teddi Mellencamp's way.
The Bravo star shared her honest thoughts about the news that Teddi is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on the Sept. 22 episode of her podcast All Things Vanderpump.
"I don't know, people said because she was boring. I certainly didn't have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say," the Vanderpump Rules star shared yesterday.
As RHOBH fans may remember, Lisa left the show after season 9 following Puppygate and Teddi's accusations that LVP manipulated her into bringing up claims about Dorit Kemsley's dog on camera to make Dorit look bad on the hit Bravo series.
"Also, I think there was something of contention about her business," Vanderpump said, referencing controversy surrounding the accountability coach's All In diet program. "Something about 500 calories a day. I don't know how anybody can survive on 500 calories a day. I think I eat 500 calories between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. when I'm up in the night."
Lisa also addressed the "big news" that Denise Richards is also leaving RHOBH following the dramatic season 10 plot line surrounding Brandi Glanville's claims they had sex (Denise vehemently denied Brandi's sex claims).
"I think she just had enough. I think it's unfotunate because I think she was a good addition, absolutely," LVP shared. "But I think she just decided to walk away, maybe it all got too much. Hey, Denise, I know exactly how you are feeling. I don't think anybody really would have cared whatever she got up to with Brandi, for goodness sake. I think people care more about what you don't say than what you do say."
Teddi announced her RHOBH departure on Tuesday, Sept. 22 on Instagram.
"I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on," Teddi shared. "I recently found out my contract as a housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of, 'oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…' Nah. I'm not going to do that, that's not who I am."
Teddi continued, "Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a break-up almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew and you get to do incredible things that you would probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I am really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills "Secrets Revealed" special airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo! Binge past seasons of RHOBH on Peacock now.
